“The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event

Easter Egg Express

Source: Radio One Cincinnati

Radio One Cincinnati and the Law Offices of Blake Maislin are bringing you “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event, presented by Regeneration Schools and WGU OHIO Saturday March 27th from 12Noon until 3pm at Sawyer Point Downtown.  This is a Drive-Thru, Safe and FREE event that includes the opportunity to see the Easter Bunny who will be on site, receive Easter goodies and other prizes including Blake Maislin will be giving out 1000 candy bars and 5 will have golden tickets worth $444 each.

