CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Gary’s Tea: Tommicus Walker Says “I Need My Wife Back” [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Love doesn’t live here anymore and the relationships are proving it.  Tommicus Walker posted to his Instagram that he wants his wife back.  He and LeToya Luckett announced their divorce on Instagram in January.  In other news, Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke has filed for divorce.  There’s no speculation as to why the couple decided to end their 18-year marriage.  Also, Quavo and Saweetie broke up over the weekend and he allegedly took back the Bentley he bought for the rapper.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

16 photos Launch gallery

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

Continue reading LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

Gary’s Tea: Tommicus Walker Says “I Need My Wife Back” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 6 days ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close