WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 24, 2021:8 Mass Shootings — Reparations for Its Black Residents — Hospital Under Fire

1. Boulder, CO: The 8th Mass Shooting in Nine Days

For the 8th time in nine days, a mass shooting has occurred in the United States. Authorities define a mass shooting as a shooting that ends in four or more casualties (dead or wounded), excluding the shooter(s).

2. First U.S. City Approves Reparations for Its Black Residents

As discussions for reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans continue in the wake of racial reckonings, one Chicago suburb is moving forward with its own plan

3. Coronavirus Update: Hospital Under Fire After Giving Vaccines for Underserved Community to Trump Tower Workers

Two hospital executives at Chicago’s Loretto Hospital are being reprimanded for holding COVID-19 vaccine events that gave shots to people located outside its West Side facility.

4. Black Student Forced By Headmaster to Kneel

John Holian, Headmaster of St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Long Island, NY has been placed on temporary leave after a February 25th incident came to light.

5. $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Coming, Should We Be Worried About Debt Collectors?

You may need to protect your impending $1,400 check, as debt collectors could take some of your COVID stimulus funds.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 24, 2021:8 Mass Shootings — Reparations for Its Black Residents — Hospital Under Fire  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

