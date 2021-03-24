CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Sesame Introduces First Black Muppets

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Sesame Workshop&apos;s 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

For the last fifty years Sesame Street has been on the airwaves teaching children. Through the thousands of episodes Sesame Street has a reputation of being progressive and addressing real life circumstances that children may encounter. Sesame Street has been purposeful in being direct in the situations and even the terminology that is used on air.

This week in their efforts to address racism and colorism. Sesame street introduced their first, permanent, black muppets. It is a father and son duo that will address what has been in the headlines heavy this past year. Check out more about these characters and the development of them here.

Sesame Introduces First Black Muppets  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 week ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close