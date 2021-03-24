CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Pics of The New Skepta/Nike SK Air Tailwind V’s Leak

Skepta and Nike once again team up to give some classic Air Max's a new look.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Skepta

Source: Nike / NIke

While fans were disappointed when word that UK rapper Skepta and Adele hooking up to make some beautiful music together behind closed doors turned out to be false, they’ll be happy to know that rumors about his upcoming Nike collaboration have proven to be very true.

@Samutaru has given us the first look at the upcoming Skepta/Nike SK Air Tailwind V which boasts an aqua blue base representative of the people across the pond from the US that’s covered by a shiny black TPU exoskeleton for dramatic effect. Ok, it’s not dramatic like that but it’s still pretty damn spiffy.

Skepta really loves his Air Maxes doesn’t he?

No word yet on when these will see the light of day but given the way his previous collabs flew off the shelves, don’t be surprised if these turn out to be a tough cop whenever a release date is set.

Are y’all feeling the Skepta/Nike SK Air Tailwind V collaboration? Let us know in the comments section.

Pics of The New Skepta/Nike SK Air Tailwind V’s Leak  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 week ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close