We are about to get a deeper look into the life of one of the most dominating figures in sports. A new project about the life of Mike Tyson has been greenlit.

As spotted on Deadline Jamie Foxx has been tapped to play Kid Dynamite in a new biographical series. The actor has been alluding to the effort some time as he revealed he had been training for the role over the last year or more. Though most assumed it would be a biopic the undertaking will be a show. In June 2020 he shared some grainy photos of himself stating he had started his training regimen to better resemble Mike’s dense physique. ” A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing…” he wrote.

The Brownsville, Brooklyn native detailed the need to tell his story from a more detailed perspective. “I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson explained. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Antioine Fuqua has been slotted as the director and executive producer with Martin Scorsese as a co-executive producer. At this time there is no known launch date or network associated with the project.

Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Series 'Tyson'

