CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Series ‘Tyson’

With Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese on board as executive producers.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

NFL: FEB 04 Super Bowl XLV - Celebreties on Radio Row

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

We are about to get a deeper look into the life of one of the most dominating figures in sports. A new project about the life of Mike Tyson has been greenlit.

As spotted on Deadline Jamie Foxx has been tapped to play Kid Dynamite in a new biographical series. The actor has been alluding to the effort some time as he revealed he had been training for the role over the last year or more. Though most assumed it would be a biopic the undertaking will be a show. In June 2020 he shared some grainy photos of himself stating he had started his training regimen to better resemble Mike’s dense physique. ” A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing…” he wrote.

The Brownsville, Brooklyn native detailed the need to tell his story from a more detailed perspective. “I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson explained. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Antioine Fuqua has been slotted as the director and executive producer with Martin Scorsese as a co-executive producer. At this time there is no known launch date or network associated with the project.

Photo:

Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Series ‘Tyson’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 week ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close