CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Rihanna Flexes On The Streets Of LA In A $3,395 R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 11, 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Rihanna has been spotted running around town lately and it’s honestly been a joy to see. It reminds me of those pre-pandemic days where we’d see her out and about dropping fashion inspo for the masses.

On her last few outings, she’s been spied in this R13 Sherpa Aviator leather jacket ($3,395.00, www.r13denim.com). The loose-fitting oversized sherling has been the focal point of her ensembles. Earlier this month she was spotted in a pair of Brain Dead “Dreams” sweatpants ($140.00, www.wearebraiddead.com), a Miu Miu lace trim camisole ($860, www.MiuMiu.com), the Amina Muaddi  “Ursina” shoes ($1,115.00, www.net-a-porter.com), and the Goyard “Mini Saigon” purse, which is currently sold out. She partnered her ensemble with the R13 jacket.

She was captured on the streets of Los Angeles by photographer Diggzy in a pair of nude boots, a crushed satin dress, and her aviator jacket. This casually chic look is such a vibe! Rihanna’s street style has always been unmatched. I always look forward to watching her hit the streets to see what she’s going to wear next. Since COVID has limited red carpet appearances, street style moments are the next best thing.

While there is no update on the music front, Rihanna has been rapidly building her Fenty empire. A few weeks ago we reported the beauty mogul filed to trademark Fenty Hair. There are also rumors that she will be expanding her business to include activewear. That Rihanna Reign just won’t let up!

DON’T MISS…

Happy Birthday To Our Favorite Style Icon, Rihanna! Here Are 5 Times She Was Fashion Goals!

Rihanna’s Instagram Photo Gets Her Called Out For Cultural Appropriation By The Hindu Community

Rihanna Flexes On The Streets Of LA In A $3,395 R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 week ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close