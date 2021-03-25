CLOSE
Waka Flocka Steps Up For Step-Daughter Charlie When Biological Dad No Shows Her Quinceañera

WE tv "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" Premiere Event

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Waka Flocka has always looked out for family and in an upcoming episode of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper once again proves he has serious Dad of the Year potential.

Waka and his step-daughter Charlie share an emotional moment as they do the father-daughter dance at Charlie’s quinceañera.

“Waka stepping up in Charlie’s life never gets old,” Tammy Rivera, Waka’s wife and Charlie’s mother, shared during a confessional. “It doesn’t matter if Charlie’s father didn’t show up because this is her father and this is what fathers do. They get up in tight ass suits, shoes that hurt their toes, learn dance routines that he ain’t never had to do before in his life. This man came from the streets. He has never done a waltz in his life! He didn’t even do that for our wedding. But the fact he’s doing it for her? Everything. This isn’t new. This is what he does. He’s always like that knight in shining armor. He’s just there when he’s supposed to be. He shows up and he shows out. She knows she’s loved.”

Charlie begins to cry during the emotional dance, leading to Waka asking her, “You’re crying? You’ll be alright. Stop crying. Stop. You’re going to make me cry. You hear?”

Charlie never shares the reason for her tears during their dance but Waka could read her emotions from a mile away.

“Come here, baby. Awww. Don’t let that bother you, you hear me?” he told her. “I know what it is. Don’t let that bother you. I’m right here, okay?”

The emotional scene left many in tears, including Tammy and Waka’s mom, Deb Antney, who was also in attendance. During her own confessional, she shared sweet words for Charlie.

“Baby girl, I know you’re upset because your daddy is not here but your father has you truly on that floor. He got you. We all got you, Charlie.”

Watch Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka on WeTV beginning on March 25. The series is the latest for Waka and Tammy, who’ve been married for years but endured a few rocky times, whether on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Marriage Boot Camp. Through it all, they’ve remained solid and in 2019, they renewed their vows in Mexico.

