What’s Trending: Eva & Da Brat Said THIS About Derrick Jaxn Confessing To Cheating On His Wife [WATCH]

In What’s Trending, we’re discussing “relationship guru” #DerrickJaxn‘s video of him confessing to cheating on his wife. Listeners call in and answer the question, Can your relationship recover after being publicly humiliated by your mate?

Eva and Da Brat get straight to the point when it comes to how they feel about the situation and what they think his wife should do instead to get her groove back.  

