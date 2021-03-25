Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto And Arlo Hotel

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting in him being tackled to the ground — the child’s family has now filed a lawsuit against his attacker Miya Ponsetto, and the hotel where the incident went down.
If you recall, the attack garnered national attention when footage from it showed Ponsetto violently addressing Harrold in the lobby of New York City’s Arlo Hotel before latching onto the child and wrestling him to the ground. News of what happened became so widespread that Ponsetto, 22-years-old, infamously became known as “Soho Karen.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
As shared by CBS New York earlier today, Harrold’s family held a small press conference where they announced that their lawsuit would be filed “against both Ponsetto and the hotel.”
In a short clip of the announcement that the outlet shared, well-known attorney and civil rights specialist Ben Crump was seen with the family and spoke on December’s altercation. Poignantly, he of what had happened, “This is racial profiling 1-0-1 America.” Paul Napoli, another attorney who stood with the Harolds offered his point of view as well on the behaviors of Ponsetto and Arlo Hotel and stated, “They violated the human rights law of New York City.”
Seemingly also referring to the human rights law from what can be gathered from the clip, the child’s mother Kat Rodriguez made a plea to her fellow citizens in her message to the public. She passionately said, “This is a test — New York, will you back this law up?”
More on this story here: https://t.co/yY3Bvj6VPg https://t.co/qlQC90SqdQ
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) March 24, 2021
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Relatedly, TMZ recently reported that after viewing documents they acquired of the filings, the family is “now alleging assault/battery, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress and other loss on behalf of their son … whom they say was emotionally scarred by the incident and incurred medical expenses.” According to the outlet, the hotel is included in the lawsuit because they “failed to provide a safe environment for guests.” If you recall, when the incident happened, the footage also showed the hotel’s manager encouraging Harrold to cooperate with Ponsetto — and many believe he could have done a better job to de-escalate the situation overall.
Ponsetto was arrested back in early January following the events that took place in the hotel but was later released. She currently still faces multiple criminal charges related to her behavior in the incident, and they include “attempted assault, attempted robbery, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child” — all of which are still pending as reported by the New York Post.
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
SEE ALSO:
SOHO Karen Snaps On Gayle King Before Being Arrested In California
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested? Black Teen She Attacked Seeking Therapy
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police People
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police People
1. Courtside Karen
1 of 26
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
2. Arlo SoHo Karen
2 of 26
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
3. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
3 of 26
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
4. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
4 of 26
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
5. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument5 of 26
6. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
6 of 26
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
7. St. Louis 'Karen'7 of 26
8. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
8 of 26
9. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
9 of 26
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
10. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video10 of 26
11. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
11 of 26
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
12. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait12 of 26
13. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’13 of 26
14. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
14 of 26
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
15. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"15 of 26
16. Karen's husband
16 of 26
17. Karen's other husband17 of 26
18.18 of 26
19.
19 of 26
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
20.
20 of 26
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Human Capital Stock. ✊🏽🦺🌈🧤🪑 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
21.21 of 26
22.
22 of 26
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
23.23 of 26
24.
24 of 26
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
25.
25 of 26
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 26
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto And Arlo Hotel was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com