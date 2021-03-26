Gary Breaks Down To Last Dance By Donna Summer [WATCH]

This week the Rickey Smiley Morning Show decided to celebrate the queen of disco, Donna Summer for songs that stay in your head all day. Gary broke down and had an emotional moment to “Last Dance” and shared some nostalgic memories that he shared with his friends. Rickey and Special K also go back and forth and shared what it was like back in the day to have a “real childhood.”
4. Patti LaBelle - Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)
5. Whitney Houston - You Give Good Love
6. Anita Baker- Good Love
7. Tony! Toni! Tone!- Anniversary
8. Teddy Pendergrass - Turn Off The Lights
9. Keith Sweat- Make It Last Forever
10. Next - Butta Love
11. Chaka Khan - Sweet Thing
12. Janet Jackson- Would You Mind
13. L.T.D.-We Both Deserve Each Other's Love
14. Anita Baker- Sweet Love
15. Jodeci - Forever My Lady
16. Dru Hill- Beauty
17. Luther Vandross- A House Is Not a Home
18. Jagged Edge - I Gotta Be
19. Ledisi - Anything For You
20. Robin Thicke- Sex Therapy
For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist
[caption id="attachment_2468944" align="aligncenter" width="1013"] Source: KCi / Reach Media[/caption]
It's that time of the year again where love is in the air. Valentine's Day may look a little different because of the climate of 2021, but don't let that take your love away. February 14 is all about basking in not only the love you have for your partner but for your friends and most importantly yourself.
RELATED: Is Valentine’s Day Overrated? [EXCLUSIVE]
However, you're choosing to celebrate the day of love, whether it's with your partner, your potential, your friends, or yourself, we have the perfect playlist for any occasion. From the old classic love songs that'll get you in your feelings to some jams that will set the mood, this is one is for the lovers.
RELATED: Why It’s Never Too Early In A Relationship To Celebrate Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]
So grab your chocolate-covered strawberries, your bubbly champagne, and divine into this Valentine's Day playlist.
