Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out on some memories she had with Whitney Houston. She says that she recalls a time where Whitney Houston struggled with her sexuality because of the black community and most people knew that Robyn Crawford was her partner. In other news, Lil Duval is allegedly single and you’ll never guess who he’s moved on from. Hear Gary’s Tea break down what’s going on.

Gary’s Tea: Rosie O’Donnell Says Whitney Houston Battled With Her Sexuality [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com