CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Dead At 28 Years Old

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Rally Held Calling For Removal Of Virginia Beach's Confederate Soldier Monument

Photos of Deshayla Harris from 'Bad Girls Club' Season 17's Instagram

13 photos Launch gallery

Photos of Deshayla Harris from 'Bad Girls Club' Season 17's Instagram

Continue reading Photos of Deshayla Harris from ‘Bad Girls Club’ Season 17’s Instagram

Photos of Deshayla Harris from 'Bad Girls Club' Season 17's Instagram

Check out all the Instagram photos of Deshayla Shay Harris from 'Bad Girls Club' Season 17!

‘Bad Girls Club’ reality star Deshayla Harris died at 28 years old after being shot Friday evening in her home state of Virginia.

Police say after Deshayla fell victim to one of three unrelated shootings after a stray bullet during the crossfire hit her. It is believed she died at the scene of the crime.

While police report there are three individuals in custody in relation to the various shooting incidents that left two people dead and eight injured at Virginia Beach on Friday, VBPD stated none were connected to Deshayla death.

https://twitter.com/VBPD/status/1375894204568629248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1375894204568629248%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2021%2F03%2F27%2Fbad-girls-club-star-deshayla-harris-killed-virginia-beach-shooting%2F

Harris is best known for her appearance on Season 17 of ‘Bad Girls Club: East Meets West’

Story developing.

‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Dead At 28 Years Old  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close