Rev. Michael Walrond Responds To Critics Of Him Being Tattooed On Reality Show Black Ink

Pastor Gets Tattoo on Black Ink

Rev. Michael Walrond, who appeared for only a few minutes at the opening of last Monday’s Black Ink episode, started out providing advice to cast member Dutchess and then rolled up his t-shirt sleeve for his tattoo. He is known as Pastor Mik and is quickly rising as one of the most prolific and sought-after teachers and preachers in the country. Considered a visionary, cultural architect, and game-changer by his peers, Pastor Mike has not only catalytically changed the traditional perspective of ‘church’, but he is innovatively shifting the paradigm of Christian understanding and culture.

Rev. Walrond has 10 tattoos and an Omega  Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. brand. He told theGrio.com that the “critics don’t faze him.”

The popular pastor of First Corinthian Baptist Church says:

“I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I live the life that God created me to live and I do that by honoring God, by serving God and by being faithful to the call that I believe God has placed on my life.”

According to the church website, its membership has grown from 300 members to 9,000 members in a 10-year period under Walrond’s leadership.

Do you think this is a big deal?

Photos
