Babyface Releases His Demo Version Of The Whispers Hit "Rock Steady" On The Gram

Should Babyface Release The Greatest Hits Version Of His Demos?

We all know that Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is on of the greatest songwriters of this generation. The multi-time Grammy award winner has plenty of classic songs underneath his umbrella and he decided to release one from his vault in Instagram this weekend. Face dropped a video playing him singing the demo version of the 1987 track “Rock Steady,” by fellow legendary R&B group The Whispers.

Check out the reference track below.

The track, written and produced by L.A. Reid and Babyface was been their highest charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number seven. We can only wonder what else Babyface has in his vault. Should he release more? No doubt!

Babyface Releases His Demo Version Of The Whispers Hit “Rock Steady” On The Gram  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

