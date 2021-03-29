CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Hot Girl Summer Loading…The City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Mulatto "Queen Of Da Douf" Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The City Girls provide the soundtrack to the summer and now they’re going to be preparing the clothes as well. In announcement circulating Black girl group chats everywhere, Yung Miami and JT are teaming up with fast-fashion retailer Boohoo to release a collection that will include a lot of ruching, crop tops, leggings and swimsuits on that girl’s trip to Miami. Get a glimpse of it below:

According to Boohoo.com,

Color outside the lines this season with our boohoo x City Girls edit. Dare to be bold in our ruched halterneck crop and matching ruched bum leggings. Throw on an oversized tracksuit and some high top sneakers for lazy days or pair your vibrant unitard with chunky boots for major festival vibes. Live life in color with our bright blue halterneck swimsuit – perfect for making beach days glamourous. Couple your distressed boyfriend jeans with a square neck crop top for day drinks or an oversized tee for movie dates. Whether you’re looking for casual vibes or you want to wow the crowd, this edit is bringing the heat.

This collaboration places The City Girl name alongside fellow fashionable femcees like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who partnered with FashionNova on respective collections and Lil’ Kim who teamed up with PrettyLittleThing for a queen bee-inspired line.

JT and Yung Miami, who is also celebrated her mother coming home from prison, posted the announcement on Instagram teasing the launch date March 30.

#BlackTwitter has their own expectations for the collection so be prepared to have your coin ready to spend when it drops. We anticipate this one selling out!

RELATED STORIES:

Why Is It So Unfathomable Cardi B And The City Girls Have Birkin Bags?

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches PERIOD.

Hot Girl Summer Loading…The City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close