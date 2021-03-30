CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Some Dude’s Isley Brothers Verzuz Earth Wind and Fire Playlist

Who You Got: The Isley's Or EWF?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Some Dude's Isley Brothers Verzuz Earth Wind and Fire Playlist

Source: Some Dude / Radio One Digital

Make sure you subscribe to Some Dude … Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

One of the most anticipated Verzuz battles for the OG’s is coming this weekend as The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind and Fire will duke it out song for song on Easter Sunday. If you grew up jamming to the Isley’s or EWF at the neighborhood quarter party or while your parents were cleaning the house, you will be in for flashbacks of a time when music was amazing. Both groups gave us music that will stand the test of time. Will keep us bopping from the barbeques to the card parties and if you want to slow dance the night away with your mate, you are covered.

Sunday will be a day to not only jam before the work week starts, flowers will be given to two of the baddest bands ever. To get you ready for Sunday’s epic encounter, Some Dude gives you their Isley’s vs. EWF playlist. We keep it at the usual Verzuz limit of 20 songs. We gave you songs to slap a spade on the table to cut your opponent, tracks to raise a glass to, and a jam to look bae in the eye to and tell them you love them.

Hope you enjoy it!

RELATED: 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ

RELATED: Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Sells VERZUZ To Triller, Shares Equity With Artists

2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ

15 photos Launch gallery

2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ

Continue reading 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ

2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ

[caption id="attachment_936606" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] Update After the success of Verzuz tandem with Apple Music, the platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced a new partnership with the social media app Triller, giving participants in Verzuz equity in the app and shares. The new business move not only would see artists paid, it would also give way to new matchups such as an all-timer featuring The Isley Brothers vs. Earth Wind & Fire. The matchup is set to take place Easter Sunday (April 4). Fans can watch the showdown via Instagram or the Triller app. The brand shared a flyer featuring their upcoming matchups on Instagram Saturday (March 20), asking fans to guess the others. Original Story VERZUZ has been one of the creative bright spots that emerged under the weight and pressures of the pandemic, becoming a must-watch event with each subsequent performance. Fans on Twitter are currently debating a hypothetical battle between two legendary bands, prompting the two-step and brown liquor faction of the social media network to dream out loud. A look at Twitter this morning shows The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire’s names trending. The two bands are R&B and Soul staples and have a number of classic songs between them. While it should be noted that the “mighty elements of the universe” have indeed covered a lot of musical styles over the course of the band’s existence, the Isley clan can also cross over into other worlds too. EW&F mainstays Philip Bailey and Verdine White are still a part of the band along with Bailey’s son and longtime members Ralph Johnson and John Paris among others. In 2016, the band’s co-lead singer Maurice White passed away at age 74. The Isley Brothers began their career in Ohio with brothers O’Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, and Ronald Isley, finding success in the late 1960s on the R&B charts and continued to make hits over the decades. Today, Ronald, also known as Mr. Biggs, and Ernie Isley are two of the surviving brothers still active. One brother, Rudolph Isley, left the band twice in 1989 and in 2004. It’s nearly impossible to name the two respective bands’ best works and they’re no doubt among the most influential groups in all of music. Hip-Hop has also benefited from the funk and soul grooves from these great musicians, helping their classic tunes live on. So far, it appears that Twitter has The Isley Brothers getting EW&F out of here in a head-to-head contest. We’re taking no sides in this. Also, salute to @19Phranchize for kicking off the idea. We’ve got the best reactions of a VERZUZ battle between The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind, & Fire below. — Photo: Getty

Some Dude’s Isley Brothers Verzuz Earth Wind and Fire Playlist  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close