5 Must-Have Pieces From The Boohoo X City Girls Collection

Ever since The City Girls teased their collection with Boohoo, hot girls everywhere have been waiting with baited breath to see what gems we can cop to add to our hot girl summer wardrobe. The collection went on sale today, giving us our first-look at the collaboration and our girls didn’t disappoint. With vibrant colors, sexy cuts, curve-accentuating silhouettes and prices ranging from $15-60 available in sizes 2-24, get your card ready for a virtual shopping spree.

“We’re so excited for all our City Girls ….and City Boys to shop our boohoo edit,” the City Girls said in an official statement. As they should be! The collection checks off all the boxes for Spring trends while providing budget-friendly finds on a site that always has a coupon code!

See 5 must-have looks from the collection you have to add to your collection.

Low Rise Ruch Pants & Bralett

 

Boohoo x The City Girls Collection

Source: Boohoo / Boohoo

Serve like Yung Miami in this sexy ruch look that can be worn together or separately. The low rise ruch legging ($40) and ruch cut strappy bralette ($24) pair perfectly together for a sexy Miami-inspired look wherever you go.

Acid Wash & Boyfriend Cut Jean

Boohoo x The City Girls Collection

Source: Boohoo / Boohoo

A good pair of jeans go a long way in your wardrobe. Add the Boohoo X City Girls “Acid Wash Double Layer Mon Jean” ($56) and/or “Distressed Butterfly Print Boyfriend Jean” ($60) to your Spring wardrobe and serve looks with one of the their ruch tops or chic neon green blazer.

Fish Net Leggings

Boohoo x The City Girls Collection

Source: Boohoo / Boohoo

You’ve heard of the booty-enhancing leggings on Amazon, but they don’t have as much flavor as these. Cop Caresha and JT’s “Fishnet Leggings” ($30) that will hug your curves in all the right places.

Butterfly Tie Dye Print Lingerie Set

Boohoo x The City Girls Collection

Source: Boohoo / Boohoo

Lingerie or bathing suit, you decide. But give City Girl vibes in this “Butterfly Tie Dye Print Lingerie Set” ($30) paired with the “Official Nylon Embroidered Bucket Hat” ($24) and “Official Tag Boxer Short” ($30).

There’s plenty more cute items that are calling your name. Head over to Boohoo.com to shop the full collection now!

5 Must-Have Pieces From The Boohoo X City Girls Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

