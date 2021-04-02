CLOSE
Listen to 100.3 All Weekend for The Isley Brothers VS Earth Wind and Fire Battle Plus Take the Quiz

The next Verzuz battle set for this Sunday, April 4 is going to be legendary. Two of music’s grooviest groups will face off with twenty of their greatest hits. The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to appear on Verzuz with host Steve Harvey to help facilitate the evening.

The platform, which originally started to give fans something fun to dance to while quarantined at home, has grown to give music lovers some of the best producer, artist and group battles imaginable. From “The Boy Is Mine” face-off between previous rivals Brandy and Monica to classic drunken nights spent with producers The Dream and Sean Garrett, these Verzuz battles have been memorable moments artists can share with fans and elevate their current projects.

All weekend long at the top of each hour 100.3 R&B will play an Isley Brothers and an Earth Wind and Fire song back to back.  You will decide who will be the champion by voting below.  Let us know who you’re rolling with…  Are you Team Isley Brothers or Team Earth, Wind & Fire? Take the quiz below to find out.

Verzuz has already announced its’ next battle between all-women’s R&B groups SWV and Escape before we could witness the funkiness that Sunday should bring. They are truly building the hype and continuing to bless our ears with good-feeling, nostalgic music as we rid ourselves of the quarantine blues.

 

