The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 9: Keep Your Name Out My Mouth [LISTEN]

The men are going viral this week! The trio will be talking the controversial Lil Nas X video ‘Montero’ and digging deeper into the newest Derrick Jaxn allegations. Plus, they’ll talk about Dr. Dre’s alleged threats to Moniece Slaughter and how to avoid aggressive men.

On a lighter note, Eva shares her newest starring role in ‘All The Queen’s Men’ and gives us some juicy behind-the-scenes deets that features some sexy men.

The final question to Undress features a listener’s question of the day involving a Bridesmaid proposal. Who is wrong? 🤷🏾‍♀️

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macys. Listen out for this week’s keyword to win some Macy’s $$$. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite items to help you spring forward. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 9: Keep Your Name Out My Mouth [LISTEN]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
