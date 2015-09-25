CLOSE
Michelle Obama Gets Animated On Disney’s ‘Doc McStuffins’

Go on an animated adventure with Doc McStuffins and Michelle Obama.

Our favorite Black doctor Doc McStuffins, who specializes in bringing toys back to life, makes a special trip to the White House for a tour unexpectedly guided by First Lady Michelle Obama herself! Well…the animated version.

Watch the FLOTUS and Doc McStuffins save the day after a little girl’s toy gets damaged in all the excitement on the October 5 episode (airing at 9 a.m.).

Michelle Obama Gets Animated On Disney’s ‘Doc McStuffins’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

