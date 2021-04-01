LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The good news within this global pandemic is that the majority have survived. According to reports, there have been over 129 million cases worldwide and 2 million deaths. Our thoughts and prayers go out daily to those who have lost loved ones. Easter is this Sunday and we want to make sure we come out on the other side trending in the right direction.

As we approach another holiday we do not want to see another spike in cases. With vaccination being in effect now, this has pushed the CDC to make new regulations when it comes to large gatherings. See the full guidelines of the CDC regulations here.

The CDC’s Easter Guidelines was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3: