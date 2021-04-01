CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Four People, Including Child, Killed In Mass Shooting In California

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Mass Shooting, Orange, Calif.

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

On Wednesday evening a mass shooting in Orange, California took place at an office complex killing four people, including a child.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Police responded to a call about gunshots firing around 5:30 p.m. and when they arrived on the scene, gunshots were still being fired.

According to CNN, Orange Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Amat said “an officer-involved shooting did occur.” Amat also mentioned at the news conference that a fifth victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

The suspect was also transported to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound. Amat says it is unknown if the suspect’s wound was self-inflicted.

At this time, officials are expected to hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET as there are no details on the suspect or victims

RELATED NEWS:

Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be The Only Thing That Slows’ Gun Violence

Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree At Asian Massage Parlor, Spas Near Atlanta

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Continue reading Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Four People, Including Child, Killed In Mass Shooting In California  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close