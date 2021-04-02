CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 2, 2021: Johnson & Johnson Error — Biden Goes Big — Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

1. Day Four: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

The Derek Chauvin murder trial resumed Thursday with the prosecution presenting its case against the former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

2. Biden Goes Big with $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

What You Need To Know:

This week, President Joe Biden revealed his extensive infrastructure plan that aims to reshape the U.S. economy.

3. Coronavirus Update: Johnson & Johnson Error Ruins Millions of Vaccines

What You Need To Know:

Drug maker Johnson & Johnson announced it found a quality problem at the Baltimore plant where it is manufacturing its single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

4. Black SC Man Sues After Deputy Slams A Car Door On His Head

What You Need To Know:

Stephon Hopkins, a Black man from Greenville, South Carolina, is suing the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in federal and state courts for his April 2019 arrest where he was punched in the face with handcuffs and had his head closed in a squad car door while handcuffed. 

5. Dancing to Her Own Rhythm: Makaia Gatson Sparks Creativity in Young Dancers

What You Need To Know:

Turning passion into purpose is no easy task, but Makaia Gatson has gracefully turned her love of movement into a thriving business.

 

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 2, 2021: Johnson & Johnson Error — Biden Goes Big — Derek Chauvin Murder Trial  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close