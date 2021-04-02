CLOSE
Feature Story
Gary’s Tea: Here’s How Jeannie Mai & Jeezy’s Wedding Went Down [WATCH]

It surprised everyone when the news of Jeannie Mai and Jeezy getting married dropped on the internet yesterday.  Though it was public knowledge the couple was engaged, when they would actually get married was speculation.  It turns out that the two tied the knot in a private ceremony with friends and family.  Gary’s got the tea on all the details of the private wedding ceremony and more.

After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged! The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee. The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home. PEOPLE first broke the news. The two began dating in November 2018 but didn't become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we've seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok. Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins!

Gary’s Tea: Here’s How Jeannie Mai & Jeezy’s Wedding Went Down [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

