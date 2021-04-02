LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Another day, another Chloe Bailey headline. Don’t blame us, though.

Ever since the 22-year-old singer created her own Instagram account, her presence has been felt by just about everyone. The singer is giving us a deeper look into who she is as a woman and overall artist. From internet challenges to thirst trap photos, Chloe Bailey is winning and we are stan so hard for this internal glow up.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account, Chloe gave latex realness in a black mini tube dress with a corset bodice and matching thigh high boots. The caption read, “was feeling down, had to remind myself who i am real quick ”

I mean, who else can relate to this? Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you are that chick. This photo oozes sexy, confident dominatrix vibes and I’m here for it! As far as I’m concerned, Chloe can do no wrong. Her authenticity is refreshing and honest.

While some are disturbed by Chloe’s liberation, others are in full support of her exploring her individuality. Hopefully her confidence inspires other women to tap into the qualities that make them great. Confidence is an inner glow, and Chloe Bailey is living in it. What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

Chloe Bailey Gives Us Body Goals In New ICY PARK Delivery From Beyoncé!

Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A Tizzy

Chloe Bailey Is Finding Her Identity As A Young Woman

Chloe Bailey Gives Dominatrix Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: