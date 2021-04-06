CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 6, 2021: Sentenced for Illegal Voting — Stimulus Payments — Teen Beaten By Police

1. Chauvin Trial: Day 6

What You Need To Know:

The second week of the Derek Chauvin murder trial began with more medical witness testimony.

2. Black Woman Sentenced for Illegal Voting Gets New Appeal

What You Need To Know:

Crystal Mason is fighting for her freedom after casting a provisional ballot on Election Day 2016. Mason, a Black woman and felon released on probation, was sentenced to five years in prison for illegal voting in Tarrant County, Texas.

3. Coronavirus Update: Stimulus Payments for Social Security Recipients Are on the Way

What You Need To Know:

The IRS will begin issuing about 30 million checks to Social Security and other government program recipients after a delay

4. Teen Beaten By Police Files Federal Lawsuit

What You Need To Know:

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of Stockton, CA and four Stockton policemen who are accused of beating 17-year-old Black high school student Devin Carter.

5. Could Banks Be Risking Your Hard Earned Money?

What You Need To Know:

Regulators have proposed a new edict that would exclude some community banks from the Volcker rule.

 

