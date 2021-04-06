Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge Discuss Her Plan In This Role [WATCH]

After going viral recently, Marcia Fudge talks to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show about her new role as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. She discusses housing plans and how they will affect our communities and what it would look like going forward. After being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, she also breaks down President Biden’s American Jobs plan and more information we need to know.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
1. Kamala Harris is sworn in
1 of 26
A historic moment as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the next vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/wP0AKTCuto— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2021
2. The Obamas pose for a selfieSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. Kamala Harris looks on during the inaugurationSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Former President Barack Obama and former First lady Michele Obama arriveSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd AustinSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSource:Getty 6 of 26
7. Rep. Jim ClyburnSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario DawsonSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. The first and second families greet AmericaSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman arrivesSource:Getty 10 of 26
11. Alabama Rep. Terri SewellSource:Getty 11 of 26
12. The Obamas presidingSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. Michelle Obama with a shout outSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. The Second CoupleSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. Greeting ObamaSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike PenceSource:Getty 16 of 26
17. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration CeremonySource:Getty 17 of 26
18. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene GoodmanSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. Dubya with the ObamasSource:Getty 19 of 26
20.
20 of 26
Gen. Austin and Gen. Powell pic.twitter.com/QIw1TSY0u5— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 20, 2021
21.
21 of 26
I'm gonna need to know more about Captain Andrea Hall please and thank you pic.twitter.com/Jsvk0hQkv7— Dr. C (@AllisonVCraig) January 20, 2021
22. Presidential fist bumpsSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. The future in the presentSource:Getty 23 of 26
24. The Obamas and Donna BrazileSource:Getty 24 of 26
25. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda GormanSource:Getty 25 of 26
26. Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman delivers the benedictionSource:Getty 26 of 26
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge Discuss Her Plan In This Role [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com