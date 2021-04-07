CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 7, 2021:Boy Vaccinated By Mistake — Rep. Alcee Hastings, Dies — Black Man Fatally Shot

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

1. Day 7: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

One day after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told jurors that Derek Chauvin’s restraint of George Floyd “absolutely” violated department policy, two other police officers testified about the use of force training within the department.

2. Judge and 15-Term Congressman, Rep. Alcee Hastings, Dies

What You Need To Know:

Rep. Alcee L. Hastings, civil rights lawyer and Florida’s first Black federal judge, died April 6. Hastings, a Democratic member of the U.S. House elected for 15 terms, was 84.

3. Coronavirus Update: 8-Year-Old Boy Vaccinated By Mistake

What You Need To Know:

Dozens of states have expanded vaccine eligibility to people 16 years and older, but last week, an 8-year-old child was mistakenly vaccinated at a drive-up site in Dallas County, Texas.

4. Homeless Black Man Fatally Shot by Officer Involved in Prior Shooting

What You Need To Know:

Video has been released showing Danville police officer Andrew Hall fatally shooting 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson, a Black man who was homeless and living near a public parking lot in the San Francisco, CA suburb.

5. Black Mothers In The $3 Billion Childbirth Industry Are In Need Of More Midwives

What You Need To Know:

The over-medicalization of childbirth in the U.S. spurred by the American Medical Association (AMA) has been very effective in weeding out midwives, an occupation typically held by Black and Native American women.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 7, 2021:Boy Vaccinated By Mistake — Rep. Alcee Hastings, Dies — Black Man Fatally Shot  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 days ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close