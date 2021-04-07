CLOSE
Hot Spot: Here’s What We Know About DMX’s Current Condition [WATCH]

Rock T is filling for Da Brat and he’s got everything going on in The Hot Spot.  We’re still sending our prayers out to DMX and we have the current state of his condition.

Cardi B shared in a recent interview XXL how she feels about getting what she owes in the industry and a Kanye West Netflix documentary is coming to our screens soon.

 

Photos
Close