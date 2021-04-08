Report: Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself After Mass Shooting In South Carolina

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The suspect who shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday, killing five, before later killing himself has been identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, 33, according to the Associated Press, who spoke with an anonymous source.

On Wednesday, Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with their two grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office said.

The source, who requested to remain anonymous, claimed Adams was being treated by Lesslie who lived near Adams’ parents. The source also stated that Adams killed himself after midnight on Thursday with a .45-caliber weapon.

Other fatalities included a maintenance worker, a 38-year-old man named James Lewis. Police discovered Lewis’ body outside of the Lesslie’s home, while a sixth person, also a maintenance worker, was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds.”

York County Sherriff spokesperson Trent Faris said authorities were called to the Lesslie home around 4:45 p.m on Wednesday where they discovered the bodies. Police then searched for hours until they located Adams in a nearby home. He reportedly took his life as police surrounded the home.

Authorities are still investigating the motive.

Adams was a NFL cornerback for six teams, including the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks, the Oakland Raiders, the New York Jets, and the Atlanta Falcons during his five seasons in the league. His last season was in 2015.

During his career he suffered two concussions over the course of three games in 2012, a groin injury, and a broken left ankle in 2010. He had recently moved back to Rock Hill after living in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

A native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Adams was drafted to the NFL in 2010 after attending South Carolina State University, a historically Black college.

Adams’ father, Alonzo Adams spoke through the devastation of losing his son during an interview with WCNC on Thursday.

“I don’t think he ever did anybody any harm,” he said. “All I can say is we pray for the family. He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We’re gonna keep them in our prayers.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

