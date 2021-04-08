The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died From Low Oxygen Levels, Not Fentanyl

Another damning testimony aimed at disqualifying the defense’s theory that George Floyd died of a drug overdose took place during the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Thursday.
Prosecutors relied on the testimony of Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Chicago, who told jurors that Floyd died from lack of oxygen to the brain, caused by Chauvin’s decision to kneel on his neck for almost nine minutes and Floyd’s positioning on the ground.
In turn the sequence of events damaged Floyd’s brain and caused his heart to stop. “A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died as a result of what he was subjected to,” Tobin stated.
Tobin used intricate graphics to back up his assessment, stating that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for an extended period of time, past the point where his body lost oxygen.
Dr. Tobin, a physician who is a renowned expert on pulmonology testifies that George Floyd died of a low level of oxygen.
The shallow breathing resulted from Floyd being prone on the street and handcuffed, with a knee on his neck and back and an arm at his side, he says pic.twitter.com/3EbiCXXFyV
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2021
Though Floyd lost all of his oxygen at approximately 8:25 on May 25, Chauvin continued to kneel on his neck for another three minutes, according to Tobin’s testimony.
Dr. Tobin says he was able to calculate that George Floyd lost all of his oxygen at 8:25:41 p.m. on May 25, 2020, but Chauvin's "knee remained on his neck for another three minutes and two seconds after we reach the point where there’s not one ounce of oxygen left in the body.” pic.twitter.com/4JciatNdYe
— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 8, 2021
Tobin told jurors that because of Chauvin’s positioning, placing his full body weight on Floyd’s neck, the ability to breathe became nearly impossible, and likened it to attempting to breathe through a straw.
“The toe of his boot is no longer touching the ground, this means that all of his body weight is being directed down at Mr. Floyd’s neck,” testified Dr. Tobin. This visual presented during court says a lot. #DerekChauvin pic.twitter.com/D9xfAGim5V
— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 8, 2021
According to eyewitness accounts, jurors began touching their necks, clearly resonating with Tobin’s intense description of what transpired.
Tobin’s testimony also dismantled the defense’s use of photos taken which show five minutes into the confrontation where Chauvin was captured kneeling on Floyd’s shoulder blade. At one point Tobin stated the position of Floyd’s hands and knuckles indicated he was using them in an attempt to breathe.
Lastly, one of the most important parts of Tobin’s testimony was where he said fentanyl did not cause Floyd’s death.
Dr. Tobin testifies in Derek Chauvin trial that George Floyd’s respiratory rate indicates that fentanyl was not the cause of his death. pic.twitter.com/LQ6paL8bR1
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 8, 2021
Even though the world watched Floyd’s death, remaining triggered by the horrific imagery, Tobin’s testimony added another layer of difficulty for the defense whose case stands on the narrative that Chauvin’s use of excessive force was not a factor in Floyd’s death.
1. April 7
1 of 40
LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger testified he did not find George Floyd posed a threat to officers' safety when handcuffed on the ground, while the defense questioned him about how a "reasonable police officer" might have responded. https://t.co/wlRD2qQuT5 pic.twitter.com/V0fke8eHk2— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2021
2. April 6
2 of 40
Minneapolis Police Sgt. Ker Yang details crisis intervention training Derek Chauvin received years before George Floyd's arrest, saying it included reviews of force and deescalation policies: "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help" pic.twitter.com/mmuwoQogjd— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2021
3. April 5
3 of 40
Minneapolis police chief testifies some of ex-officer Derek Chauvin's actions at the scene of George Floyd's arrest were not "by policy, not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values." https://t.co/hQ041CegJ3 pic.twitter.com/9nAMw3yBJQ— ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2021
4. April 5
4 of 40
MN V. CHAUVIN: Dr. Bradford Langenfeld took the stand today to describe the care given to #GeorgeFloyd.— Court TV (@CourtTV) April 5, 2021
Dr. Langenfeld said the chance of a patient’s survival goes down 10 to 15 percent every minute CPR is not performed.
WATCH LIVE – MN v. Derek Chauvin https://t.co/bis122QdFc pic.twitter.com/gRiiz0yWDU
5. April 1
5 of 40
Derek Chauvin’s supervisor David Pleoger was just asked his opinion on when the restraint of George Floyd should have ended:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 1, 2021
“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.”
“No further questions.” pic.twitter.com/tMBRAMHwmw
6. April 1
6 of 40
Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s former girlfriend, takes the stand on Day 4 of Chauvin trial and recounts the first time she met him.— The Recount (@therecount) April 1, 2021
She was upset while waiting in a lobby. Floyd asked what was wrong and said “Can I pray with you?” pic.twitter.com/YWcAuIfyUY
7. March 31
7 of 40
Charles McMillian, who tried to speak to George Floyd as officers first tried to put him in a police car and then later as Floyd shouted for his mama while Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, just broke down on the witness stand.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 31, 2021
Court on a break now.pic.twitter.com/otRlBocOuZ
8. March 31
8 of 40
The teenager who first confronted George Floyd told the court he couldn’t believe what happened after police arrived and immediately regretted flagging the fake $20 bill. Christopher Martin said he felt "disbelief and guilt."— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2021
Watch live coverage: https://t.co/UZ3xJMoP34 pic.twitter.com/rtkV9Mt2Jh
9. March 30
9 of 40
Darnella Frazier's 9-year-old cousin testified that Derek Chauvin had to be moved off of George Floyd's neck by EMTs.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
Of seeing this, she said, "I was sad and kind of mad ... cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him."
10. March 30
10 of 40
Darnella Frazier who filmed death of George Floyd at 17: "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing & apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more & not physically interacting & not saving his life. But it’s like not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
11. March 29
11 of 40
This testimony is chilling.#DonaldWilliams is the nail in the coffin for the #DerekChauvin defense team. pic.twitter.com/cRBApd5klZ— AG’s Truth Podcast (@agstruthpodcast) March 29, 2021
12. March 29
12 of 40
I don’t remember- Alysha Oyler— pwguru (@pwguru65) March 29, 2021
She is definitely not helping the prosecutor in the #DerekChauvin trial pic.twitter.com/icNomVh1vq
13. March 29
13 of 40
"My instincts were telling me something was wrong," Minneapolis 911 dispatcher testifies at Derek Chauvin trial.— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021
"I took that instinct and I called the sergeant" who supervises police officers, she adds. https://t.co/Wa8qAc5e5v pic.twitter.com/Qn4WQw9yU6
14. March 29
14 of 40
Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial is finished - and protestors are gathering outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yD2m2cexRI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 29, 2021
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
21. March 19
21 of 40
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
22. March 17
22 of 40
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
23. March 15
23 of 40
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
24. March 11
24 of 40
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
