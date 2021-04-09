Dr. Collier Debunks COVID-19 Vaccine Myths [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As we know, many African Americans are skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine, and Dr. Collier debunks all of the vaccine myths. Listeners of the show call in to discuss their thoughts and myths that they’ve heard through the grapevine or seen on social media. Listen to Dr. Collier break down each thought and give medical advice when it comes to the virus.

Be sure to talk to your health care provider for more accurate information.

Dr. Collier Debunks COVID-19 Vaccine Myths