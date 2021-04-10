OchoCinco Drops $1000 tip In Local Cincy Restaurant

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Never a stranger to giving back, Ochocinco breezed through Cincinnati last week, and left an amazing gift for a hardworking restaurant worker! Looking for the feels? Read on below!

CityBeat

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson visited Rookwood’s Redlands Grill and left more than just an impression with a $1,000 tip for the staff on April 6.

In a post on Twitter, Johnson took a photo of the receipt and captioned it, “Proverbs 11:25 (Cincinnati edition).” The bible verse reads, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

On the receipt, the former football player referenced the Married… with Children character Al Bundy’s football career.

“I once scored three touchdowns in one game. That is one less than Al Bundy at Polk High!!”

The generous gesture appears to be unrelated to the viral $1,000 “tip-offs” between local rival fans of the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University, who began leaving hefty tips for restaurant workers in January in an effort to one-up the other college — unless Johnson has put a very abstract spin on it. Regardless, we wholeheartedly approve of the support.

