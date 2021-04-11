CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Jack of all celebrity trades, Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

You maybe asking, “How many kids does Nick Cannon have?” With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden.

27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters

Abby, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to post photos from her latest maternity photoshoot alongside Cannon. Check out the pictures below!

Paternity Files: Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush Accused Of Fathering Children Outside Of Relationships

"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

9 photos Launch gallery

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

Continue reading Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

[caption id="attachment_5063729" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Leon Bennett / Getty[/caption] Jack of all celebrity trades, Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa! You maybe asking, "How many kids does Nick Cannon have?" With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden. 27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters Abby, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to post photos from her latest maternity photoshoot alongside Cannon. Check out the pictures below! Paternity Files: Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush Accused Of Fathering Children Outside Of Relationships

How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 week ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close