Plus size model Paloma Elsesser took us back to the early 2000’s when she pulled this famed yellow and black tiger print Cavalli dress out of the fashion arsenal. If the dress looks familiar to you, its because Aaliyah wore it to the 2000 MTV Music Awards. Although the singer was widely known for her angelic voice, dancing skills, and tomboy swag, she also had a talent for picking timeless red carpet pieces.

Paloma wore the animal print, high-slit, fur-trimmed gown to a wedding. Twenty one years later and the dress is still as breathtaking as it was in 2000. I love the way it flaunts every single one of Paloma’s curves! She looks amazing! I enjoy watching celebrities bring back classic red carpet gowns because it speaks to the true timelessness of fashion.

When I think about classic red carpet looks, there are some amazing signature pieces that come to mind. Everyone remembers Lil Kim’s mermaid dress she wore to the Grammy Awards. Jennifer Lopez’s green Versace gown is another unforgettable number. And of course, the timeless yellow and black Cavalli dress worn by our beloved Babygirl. What do you think? Are you loving Paloma’s rendition of Aaliyah’s MTV Music Awards dress?

Paloma Elsesser Just Pulled Aaliyah’s Roberto Cavalli Dress Out Of The Fashion Arsenal was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

