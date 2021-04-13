CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chrisette Michele’s New Buzz Cut Makes Me Want To Grab My Clippers

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Chrisette Michele In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

They say a woman who cuts her hair is a woman who is ready to take on the world. Looks like Chrisette Michele is about to knock everything over because the Grammy award-winning singer just shaved her hair off and it looks glorious.

Chrisette debuted a fresh face and a noticeably shorted cut on the gram. This comes a few months after she showed off an adorable pixie cut. When it comes to hair, the singer isn’t opposed to experimenting with different wigs and weaves. In the past she’s played with lengths, textures, and colors. Although she looks great in every style, this new buzz cut shows off her the beautiful structure of her face.

Chrisette joins the list of women who’ve done the big chop in recent years. Tiffany Haddish joined the short hair gang last summer and it is a complete vibe. Yvonne Orji also opted for a buzz cut last year. More and more, Black celebrities are changing the hair game by cutting their mane and starting over.

I’m left inspired to find the nearest barber shop whenever I see these gorgeous new haircuts. Unfortunately I don’t think I can pull off this kind of style. A girl can dream! What do you think? Does Chrisette Michele’s new cut make you want to join the buzz cut gang?

DON’T MISS…

Chrisette Michele Talks Her New Fashion Line, Women’s Empowerment, And The Power of Community

Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection

Tiffany Haddish’s Blonde Buzz Cut Won The Golden Globes

Chrisette Michele’s New Buzz Cut Makes Me Want To Grab My Clippers  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 days ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 week ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close