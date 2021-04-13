CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Funk Flex Calls Cardi B A Terrible Rapper

So much for Bronx love and unity...

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The Big Game Bash

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Funkmaster Flex is a bonafide Hip-Hop legend with a lengthy resume—however, he can be quite the curmudgeon. Cardi B is no doubt keenly aware of this since the longtime Hot 97 DJ and radio host has gone on the record to call her a terrible rapper.

So much for fellow Bronx native love.

In an interview with Naji on Cigar Talk, Flex told the world how he really feels. “I do think Cardi B’s a terrible rapper my n*gga. I just do, man,” said Flex, with the host adding fuel to the fire.. “She’s an amazing entertainer. I love her on social media. I love the way she talks about a subject. I like her whole swag. I like everything,.. but she’s a terrible rapper, man.”

Yeah, there’s no way of spinning this one as you can see in the clip below.

But Flex has had Cardi in his sights for years now, particularly over her admitted use of ghostwriters and even asserting her team paid DJ’s to play her music. But Flex was adamant that the bars just aren’t there.

“If somebody wrote it, those aren’t good bars,” said a laughing Flex. “So somebody sold you bad bars.”

The thing is, Flex has been on the radio for decades. Throughout that time he has surely held his nose and spun some truly horrible rappers—he even mentioned “mumble rap” in the clip—and their records. But he doesn’t really project that same energy to call any those weak-rhymed artists out like he does Cardi B.

But once again, Flex has our attention. And ready for the Cardi B clap back.

 

 

Funk Flex Calls Cardi B A Terrible Rapper  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 week ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close