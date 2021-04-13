Contests
Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Verizon will join us in commemorating Black excellence as the sponsor of the 2021 Urban One Honors Hometown Sheroes honor – celebrating WOMEN leading the change in our communities. Individuals that bring great pride to your local community and serve as shining examples to inspire others.

The diligence, dedication, and commitment found in each Urban One Honors honorees can be seen daily in the work of everyday people nationwide. Join us in celebrating exemplary everyday women for their continued philanthropic impact in communities of color by nominating your Hometown Sheroe for a chance to win the Honor via the entry form below:

During this year’s Urban One Honors Award Show telecast on May 16th 2021, our chosen shero(es) will be recognized for their achievements during commercial breaks and Verizon will award the grand prize winner with free products e.g. 5G enabled telephones, laptops, connection devices and/or a monetary commitment all to help in her philanthropic efforts.

Photos
Close