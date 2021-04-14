WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 14, 2021: Murders of Black Men — Supreme Court Changes — Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Halted

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Day 11: Defense Takes Over in Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday morning in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. The fired Minneapolis cop is charged in George Floyd’s death.

2. Biden Creates Commission to Study Supreme Court Changes

What You Need To Know:

President Biden has signed an executive order to create a bipartisan commission that will study U.S. Supreme Court reform.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Halts Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

What We Need To Know:

Tuesday, the U.S. announced a temporary pause of the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine after six people experienced a “rare and severe” type of blood clot.

4. Police Chief and Officer Involved Resign Amidst Protests for Daunte Wright

What You Need To Know:

As we continue our coverage of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, we’d like to send our condolences to family, friends, and those affected by this horrific situation.

5. Apple Invests $50 Million In UnitedMasters F.U.B.U. Music Platform

What You Need To Know:

Music industry executive and pioneer Steve “The Commissioner” Stoute’s UnitedMasters, music distribution and data analytics company, has raised a $50 million series B round led by Apple (AAPL +2.36%).

