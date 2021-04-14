CLOSE
LA Ram Aaron Donald Is Facing Assault Charges For Hitting a Man So Twitter Starts Swinging

No one is sure how the altercation began, but Twitter responded correctly by saying they'd never throw hands with Donald.

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Aaron Donald is back in the news.

And no, this time, it has nothing to do with a Super Bowl appearance or being featured in the latest season of HBO’s Hardknocks — it’s because he allegedly in trouble for beating up a man in the Pittsburgh area on April 11.

Attorney Todd Hollis told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Donald assaulted his client, DeVincent Spriggs, at a club, leaving him with injuries that included a concussion. The defensive tackle is a member of the Los Angeles Rams, and the franchise has since responded to the startling allegations.

https://twitter.com/KDKA/status/1382342734552444928?s=20

“We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time,” the Rams statement said.

It makes sense that Donald would be in the Pittsburgh area because he’s a native and saw major success –including  ACC Defensive Player of the Year — while attending the University Of Pittsburgh.

Donald is one of the most dominant players in the NFL and currently in a six-year, $135 million with the Los Angeles team.

No one is sure how the altercation began, but Twitter responded correctly by saying they’d never throw hands with Donald.

Check out some reactions below:

