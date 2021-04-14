CLOSE
Regina King Dazzles In Christopher John Rogers Gown At The CDGA Awards

Regina King presented at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, Tuesday night, but sis should have won an award for being best dressed. Regina gave us Black radiance in a stunning orange “Habanero” gown with dramatic train by designer Christopher John Rogers.

The 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards highlighted Hollywood’s finest costume designers across TV and film while paying homage to the honorees of the evening. King dazzled with her box braids swept up into a high bun by Larry Sims, golden makeup by Latrice Johnson and a statement necklace from Bulgari. She completed the look with a bold red lip.

“Thank you Costume Designers Guild for inviting me to present at the awards tonight. #CDGA Costumes play such a big part in helping to shape a character,” King wrote on Instagram.

Regina King and Andra Day were among the presenters list while costume designer Ann Roth won the award for “Excellence in Period Film” for her work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers were presented the “Distinguished Collaborator Award.”

“Costumes are more than are the clothes that actor wear on the screen,” the “Bridgerton” executive producer said in her her acceptance speech. “Costumes tell stories, spirit, and the journey of every character is communicated in every ballgown, every scrub cap, every white cap you see on screen.”

Well, Regina King has been telling a fashion story all award season as she slays every award show where she’s nominated or presenting. Each look gets better and better and this collaboration with Christopher Rogers is building up to one epic Oscars gown we can’t wait to see!

Regina King Dazzles In Christopher John Rogers Gown At The CDGA Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

