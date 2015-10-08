CLOSE
Are Drake And Serena Williams Engaged?

Serena & Drake

Source: Pool/ GLYN KIRK / Getty

Have Drizzy and Serena made it official?

According to a new report, the rapper and tennis star are ready to walk down the aisle after Drake, 28, popped the question to Williams, 34, a few weeks ago.

According to OK magazine, following Serena’s loss at the 2015 U.S. Open last month, Drake whisked her away to his hometown of Toronto, where he popped the question in a romantic display. According to Hollywood Life, Drizzy “knows how lucky he is and, frankly, wanted to lock it down.”

“Now that he has her, he isn’t letting her go,” a source told the site.

The couple, who has yet to even admit they’re dating, have not confirmed the rumors.

So … yea.

As much as we would LOVE to see these two live happily ever after, we are having trouble buying this one. Both of them have so much going on with their careers, and — if we’re going to get really real — the two may just be having fun and not even that serious.

So, for now, we’ll just enjoy those moments of seeing them support each other, whether it’s as friends, lovers or an engaged couple.

Are Drake And Serena Williams Engaged? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

