The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 11: “How’s It Goin’ Down” [Listen]

The trio is back and paying tribute to the legend DMX by sharing their favorite memories of the rapper. Later they will get into the relationship updates from Diddy and his new bae (maybe), Nick Cannon’s baes and babies, and Richard Lawson’s long-term love for Tina. There is a lot to undress here.

You know we have to end with the wildest DMs in Lore’ls inbox plus the Final Question To Undress! Would your boo let you go on friend dates?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more information and for your chance to win $250 from Macy’s.

Check out the ladies’ Spring must-haves at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 11: “How’s It Goin’ Down” [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

