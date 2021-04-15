LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yet another highly touted NBA player is hanging up his kicks for the last time.

After less than a month of playing for the Brooklyn Nets, LaMarcus Aldridge has called it quits because of a health scare. It all started during his last game –against the Los Angeles Lakers– in which he noticed an irregular heartbeat which he took very seriously.

He made the shocking announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more,” Aldridge wrote. “The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out.”

Thankfully, Aldridge goes on to explain that his condition has improved, and he feels way better, but the scare alone was enough for him to realize what’s truly important in life.

“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was till one of the scariest things I’ve experienced. With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA,” he continued. “For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now it is time to put my health and family first.”

Aldridge was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers in the 2006 draft and played his first 10 seasons there before going to the San Antonio Spurs for five years.

Twitter didn’t hesitate to show love to the big man on his way out.

LaMarcus Aldridge Retires From NBA After Experiencing Irregular Heartbeat During Last Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com