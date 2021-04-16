CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Kelly Price Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Gospel Project + Details On American Soul [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress Kelly Price joined the show to discuss her new gospel project! Over this year, Kelly Price has been through so much with losing her grandfather and her mother.  She shares her inspiration for her new project and shares some details on American Soul. 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arista Records Pre-GRAMMY Party

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

April 4 marks Kelly Price's 46th birthday. 40-something never looked so good! Check out photos of the singer over the years... 

Kelly Price Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Gospel Project + Details On American Soul [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 week ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close