Maxine Waters to Jim Jordan: “Shut Your Mouth!”

When Dr. Anthony Fauci was speaking at a congressional hearing on April 16, it did not go very well, especially with one of former President Donald Trump’s staunch supporters.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan had enough of the “infectious disease expert” and went off over everything in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Jordan was basically blaming Dr. Fauci for facial covering and physical distancing. It was just an excuse for the Ohio politician to rant over health guidelines he does not care to follow and continue, despite the pandemic being far from finished.

Despite the answers from one of the leading voices of the pandemic, it was clear that Jordan was just going to shout his opinions not matter what and it kept getting worse for his colleagues.

“I wanna know when Americans will get our First Amendment liberties back,” Jordan kept asking in various forms, interrupting Fauci’s science-based answers. Committee Chairman Jim Clyburn first tried to calm Jordan down, but when that didn’t work, it was Sister Maxine “Reclaming My Time” Waters of California who ended all of Jordan’s ranting with, “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!”

That was all what happened during the House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee meeting, not a skit during a sketch comedy program.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Chief Science Officer of the White House COVID-19 Response Team Dr. David Kessler were also on hand to speak at the hearing along with Dr. Fauci.

You had to feel sorry for those two when it came to dealing with the man often known as “Gym Jordan” in reference to Jordan’s mishandling of a scandal as an assistant coach at Ohio State University in Columbus, when male students were being abused by Dr. Richard Strauss during a 20-year span from the late 1970’s through the late 1990’s. The Ohioan who is now a politician denies that he did not take steps to prevent or report any of the abuse.

As for the shouting match during the COVID-19 hearing, you see it for yourself right below.

You have to give credit to Waters for getting Jordan to stop talking by speaking in a language that only he understands.

