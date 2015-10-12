CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

GET THE LOOK: Tracee Ellis Ross Slays in an Off-Shoulder Dress, and Now We Want One!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross never fails to give us an awe-worthy moment on the red carpet, whether it’s her gorgeous ‘fro or a spectacular dress. This time around, it was the latter. She wowed in a Vivienne Westwood off shoulder printed dress at the Variety Power of Women luncheon.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

The dress boasts an eye-catching print and it fit her like a glove. But what we really love about it is the sexy off-shoulder neckline that beautifully displayed her collarbone and cleavage. Her demure midi-length hem, which hit below the knee, was the perfect balance to the sultry neckline.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Getty

The off shoulder neckline can work for every occasion from a gala to date night to brunch. Not convinced? Check out three options we found online.

Variety's Power Of Women Luncheon

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Look #1: Gala // Ceil Chapman dress / Christian Louboutin pumps

Team a Ceil Chapman dress with an Edie Parker clutch and Christian Louboutin pumps. Finish the look with Aldo bracelets, Lydell NYC earrings, Tom Ford sunglasses and NYX lip cream.

GTL: Tracee Ellis Ross

 

Look #2: Brunch // ASOS dress / Say You Will shoes

Style an ASOS dress with a Fendi bag and Say You Will shoes. Round out your look with an Alex & Ani bangle, a Casetify phone case, Grey Ant sunglasses and Urban Decay eyeshadow.

GTL: Tracee Ellis Ross

 

Look #3: Date Night // Bardot dress / Steve Madden pumps

Pair a Bardot dress with a Henri Bendel satchel and Steve Madden pumps. Complete your look with Topshop hoops, Nails Inc. makeup bag, Maybelline eyeshadow and Christian Louboutin lipstick.

GTL: Tracee Ellis Ross

 

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @DressUpWithJess

RELATED LINKS:

GET THE LOOK: Janelle Monae’s Bold Colorblock ‘Fit at Paris Fashion Week

GET THE LOOK: Ciara Owns The Red Carpet in a Dramatic High-Low Skirt

GET THE LOOK: Uzo Aduba’s Radiant Skin and Smoky Eye at the 2015 Emmys

GET THE LOOK: Tracee Ellis Ross Slays in an Off-Shoulder Dress, and Now We Want One! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Fashion , tracee ellis ross

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close