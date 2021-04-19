NBA Teams Told To Be Ready For Backlash Following Verdict In Derek Chauvin Case

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The month-long trial for Derek Chauvin’s case is coming to an end.

Both the prosecution and defense are giving their closing arguments which means a verdict isn’t too far behind. The high-profile case has everyone on edge, wondering what the results will be, which has caused organizations to begin preparing for backlash if the results are unfair… and that includes the NBA.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that all franchises have been told to get ready, as the verdict will impact the season. Aside from players possibly being upset, games could also be postponed.

The NBA has been one of the most forward-thinking leagues when it comes to letting players express themselves on the topic of social justice. Just last week, a day after Daunte Wright was killed by a cop who mistook her gun for her taser, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets canceled their game.

The suburb of Brooklyn Center –where Wright was killed– is also approximately 17 minutes from where George Floyd was pinned to the ground with Chauvin’s knee in his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 of 2020, and George subsequently died. Brooklyn Center is also only twenty minutes away from where Philando Castile was shot and killed by officer Jeronimo Yanez in 2016. Yanez was eventually cleared of all charges.

“Yesterday’s tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community in mourning,” the statement reads. “After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

Other leagues may follow suit, as the NHL and MLB postponed games last week.

