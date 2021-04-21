CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Kandi Burruss Gives Us 50 Shades Of Fashion In Her RHOA Outfit

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

This season’s Real Housewives of Atlanta brought all the drama! Between the new cast members and the bachelorette party heard around the world, the reunion show that is scheduled to air on April 25th is sure to serve piping hot tea.

You know what else they will be serving? The fashion! When it comes to dressing in themes, very few cast members commit to their assignments. Kandi Burruss is one of the few ladies that really invests time and energy into putting a themed costume together. Remember when she morphed into Lil Kim for Reginae Carter’s 22nd birthday party?

According to Kandi the theme for this year’s reunion was “Burlesque, 50 shades of grey, dungeon vibes,” and that’s exactly what she gave us! In a video posted to her Instagram account, the actress showed her fans the effort she put into creating her look.

The other casemates didn’t commit to the level that Kandi did. Although beautiful, the women opted for the typical black gowns that speak to a more elegant version of the theme.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

If you ask me, Kandi outdid her fellow Housewives with this burlesque-inspired ensemble. She’s giving a melanated, voluptuous version of Dita Von Teese. Add a whip to her ensemble and she’ll look like she’s straight out of the dungeon! What do you think? Did Kandi serve in her Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show outfit?

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20 Lbs Of Quarantine Weight

Kandi Burruss Makes Milk Look Like A 4-Course Meal With Her Latest Photo Shoot

Kandi Burruss Gives Us 50 Shades Of Fashion In Her RHOA Outfit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close